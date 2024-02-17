QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $7.95 Million in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 492,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 50.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395,396 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,522,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at about $259,181,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $184,847,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.43 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

