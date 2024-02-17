QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 242,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,198,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of MO opened at $40.18 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

