QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $9.85 Million Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 126,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,850,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,902,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,937,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,452,000 after acquiring an additional 294,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 173,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 86,970 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $88.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.36. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.03, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

