Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,184 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $20,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR opened at $74.92 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

