Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 153 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after buying an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Illumina by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,926,000 after buying an additional 225,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after buying an additional 544,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Illumina by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 1.8 %

Illumina stock opened at $143.41 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54, a PEG ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Illumina

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.