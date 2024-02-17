Aviva PLC Has $20.96 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $20,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $3,254,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 39.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,255,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,052,000 after purchasing an additional 356,718 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 50.3% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 286,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 95,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.