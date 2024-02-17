62,747 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.