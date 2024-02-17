Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

