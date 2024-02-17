Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $322,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,691.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $322,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,028.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IONS opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

