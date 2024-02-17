Korea Investment CORP Sells 26,669 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,669 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $38,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,705 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

