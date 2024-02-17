Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,162 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $241.63 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $250.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.63.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.79.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

