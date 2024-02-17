American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 106.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 16.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT opened at $187.13 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.88 and a 200-day moving average of $189.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

