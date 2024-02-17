Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Issues Earnings Results

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of PACB traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,142,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,743,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PACB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.