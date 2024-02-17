Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,264 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. American National Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ES opened at $58.87 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.98%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

