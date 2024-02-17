Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Lowered by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after buying an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,720 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 8.3 %

NYSE DLR opened at $136.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.