Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 28 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

ORLY opened at $1,051.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $795.74 and a 12 month high of $1,074.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $989.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $957.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

Get Our Latest Report on ORLY

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,640 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.