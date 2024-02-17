Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after buying an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,434,000 after purchasing an additional 635,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,246,000 after purchasing an additional 819,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.