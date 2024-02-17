SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 60110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after buying an additional 566,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 225,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 446,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 210,454 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.53.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

