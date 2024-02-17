Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ECL opened at $215.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.87 and a fifty-two week high of $221.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.15.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

