Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock valued at $185,594,063. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.86.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $193.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.30 and its 200-day moving average is $107.89.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

