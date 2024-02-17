Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 14,991 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,450,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,819,000 after purchasing an additional 162,385 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,438. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.