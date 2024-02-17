Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 49,719 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSJP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. 425,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,306. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.1619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

