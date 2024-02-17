WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 12,496 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Quarry LP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.07. The company had a trading volume of 364,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,727. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $144.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

