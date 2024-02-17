General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 92.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,876,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,526. General Electric has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $150.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

