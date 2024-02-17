HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 533.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,991 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,733 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in HP were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HP by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,645 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter worth $91,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 1.6 %

HP stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,681,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.