Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.78% of Marathon Oil worth $748,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MRO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MRO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,104,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238,562. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

