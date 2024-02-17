Mirabella Financial Services LLP Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 572.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,622 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.29% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 56,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 112.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 39,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.10. 7,266,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,823,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average is $84.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

