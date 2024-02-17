Invesco Ltd. Has $612.14 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650,796 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.92% of M&T Bank worth $612,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after buying an additional 5,243,349 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after buying an additional 2,286,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 76.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,210. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $160.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.77 and a 200 day moving average of $129.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

