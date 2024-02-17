VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stake Increased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up about 1.2% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.34% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.26. The company had a trading volume of 404,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,719. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.82. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $246.04 and a 12 month high of $364.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

