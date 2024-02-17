Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,466,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,271,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.27% of Suncor Energy worth $566,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,248,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

SU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,531. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.