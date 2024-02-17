Invesco Ltd. Purchases 88,861 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,572,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,861 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $586,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.22. The stock had a trading volume of 698,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,402. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,609 shares of company stock worth $9,358,300. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

