Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $168.05.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

