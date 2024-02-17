Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 441 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $252.92. The company had a trading volume of 256,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,013. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.77 and a 52-week high of $255.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

