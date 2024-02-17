Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Buys 13 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 3.6% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.7 %

CMG traded down $19.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,598.43. 138,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,394. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,725.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,364.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,101.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

