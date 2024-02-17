iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Cut by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $80.46. 3,033,482 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.77.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.