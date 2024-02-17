iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $501.95. 4,385,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,706,026. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $505.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

