Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Acquires 27 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises about 3.3% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $552.91. 896,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,156. The company has a 50-day moving average of $533.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.97 and a twelve month high of $582.85.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

