Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises approximately 2.4% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after purchasing an additional 109,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $32,659,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $862.98. The company had a trading volume of 259,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,939. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $742.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.86.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

