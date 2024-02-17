Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,211 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush cut shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded down $5.28 on Friday, hitting $119.38. 194,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.15. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

