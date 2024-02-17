Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $170,415,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,840 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $53,781,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 452.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after acquiring an additional 814,121 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. 1,403,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,978. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $67.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
