Lcnb Corp Invests $247,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lcnb Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,628,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,222,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,886,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,402. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

