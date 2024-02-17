Balentine LLC Acquires 519 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,470,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,161. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.07. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $99.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

