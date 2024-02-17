Balentine LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,189,000 after buying an additional 1,046,155 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,303,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,890,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,317,000 after purchasing an additional 178,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,031. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

