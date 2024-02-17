Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 330.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 100.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Avnet Stock Down 0.9 %

AVT traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,706. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

