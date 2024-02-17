Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,576 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Unum Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,861. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.