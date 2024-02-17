Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 6,062 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of TimkenSteel worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 18.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Stock Performance
Shares of TMST stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 226,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $24.30.
Insider Activity at TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
