Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 172,706 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,706 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 498,672 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 523.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 551,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 463,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 371,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Hilltop stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 281,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,139. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

