Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VCSH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. 3,841,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007,011. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

