Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79,489 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 67.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 170,605 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 48.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.20. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VOYA

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.