EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.26-2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.155 billion to $1.165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-10.40 EPS.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of EPAM traded up $10.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,121. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $341.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $326.27.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

